© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Bosch, GS Yuasa, and Mitsubishi join forces

Robert Bosch and the Japanese companies GS Yuasa International, and Mitsubishi Corporation, based, have agreed to work together on the next generation of high-performance lithium-ion batteries.

The companies aim to use advanced cell management and progress in electrochemistry and materials to significantly increase energy content. This will reduce weight and space requirements, and increase the range of electric vehicles.



The three companies intend to set up a joint venture for joint research and development, and to support their mother companies in sales and marketing activities. Operations are planned to start in the beginning of 2014. The headquarters will be Stuttgart/Germany. The establishment of the joint venture is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.



Bosch intends to hold a 50 percent stake in the joint venture, with GS Yuasa and Mitsubishi Corporation each holding 25 percent. The composition of the board of management and supervisory board will reflect these shareholdings.



Bosch will contribute its know-how in production processes and quality management relating to the large-scale series production of complex products. With its competence in the area of battery packs and battery management systems, Bosch specializes in the monitoring and control of cells and complete battery systems, as well as in integrating them into vehicles. In addition, Bosch will support these joint activities with its entire portfolio of components for electromobility.



GS Yuasa will contribute its experience in manufacturing lithium-ion cells whose high density makes for a longer range, as well as its expertise in materials systems and electrochemistry.



Mitsubishi Corporation will contribute its marketing network and expertise as a global integrated business enterprise. Mitsubishi Corporation will apply its strengths in building global value chains, covering natural resources, material, sales and take advantage of their synergy to advance this business.