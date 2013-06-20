© MakerBot General | June 20, 2013
Stratasys to acquire MakerBot
3D printing and additive manufacturing company Stratasys, and desktop 3D printing firm MakerBot has signed a definitive merger agreement.
MakerBot has agreed to merge with a subsidiary of Stratasys in a stock-for-stock transaction. MakerBot, founded in 2009, helped develop the desktop 3D printing market. The company has sold more than 22'000 3D printers since 2009. In the last nine months, the MakerBot Replicator 2 Desktop 3D Printer accounted for 11'000 of those sales.
MakerBot will operate as a separate subsidiary of Stratasys, maintaining its own identity, products and go-to-market strategy. Bre Pettis, CEO and co-founder of MakerBot, will continue to lead the company.
“MakerBot’s 3D printers are rapidly being adopted by CAD-trained designers and engineers,” said David Reis, Stratasys CEO. “Bre Pettis and his team at MakerBot have built the strongest brand in the desktop 3D printer category by delivering an exceptional user experience. MakerBot has impressive products, and we believe that the company’s strategy of making 3D printing accessible and affordable will continue to drive adoption. I am looking forward to working with Bre,” added Reis.
“The last couple of years have been incredibly inspiring and exciting for us,” noted Pettis. “We have an aggressive model for growth, and partnering with Stratasys will allow us to supercharge our mission to empower individuals to make things using a MakerBot, and allow us to bring 3D technology to more people. I am excited about the opportunities this combination will bring to our current and future customers.”
