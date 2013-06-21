© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

UniPixel completes its Woodlands expansion

UniPixel, a provider of performance engineered films to the touch screen, has completed the build-out of its newly leased 7'500 sqf office and wet lab space, bringing its Woodlands, Texas, facilities to more than 20'000 sqf.

The wet lab area includes a chemistry lab for ink formulations and process validation, as well as analytical tools to support both manufacturing quality control and customer support.



The UniBoss manufacturing build-out includes printers and plating lines being installed at the manufacturing facility within the Eastman Business Park, formerly Kodak Park, in Rochester, New York, as well as adding two additional plating lines to the company's Texas facility. The company has also updated and added equipment to its mastering lab to support higher resolution design parameters.



"We are laser focused on ramping manufacturing capabilities towards delivering product in Q4," noted Reed Killion, president and CEO of UniPixel. "Our working relationship with Kodak is exceptional, and the support from our PC manufacturer and Ecosystem Partner continues to be very strong. The advancement and acceptance of metal mesh as an ITO replacement is gaining momentum in the touch ecosystem. We believe our UniBoss additive manufacturing process offers a price and performance curve to the touch market that ITO and other ITO subtractive processes can't meet. The downstream supply chain qualification of partners and best practices is on track, and we are pleased with the lamination capabilities of several companies that were introduced to us by our PC and Ecosystem licensees."