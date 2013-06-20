© 4designersart-dreamstime.com

Intel powers the world’s fastest supercomputer

A system built with thousands of Intel processors and co-processors was just named the most powerful supercomputer in the world in the 41st edition of the Top500 list of supercomputers.

The system, known as “Milky Way 2,” includes 48'000 Intel Xeon Phi coprocessors and 32'000 Intel®Xeon processors and operates at a peak performance of 54.9 PFlops (54.9 quadrillion floating point operations per second) – more than twice the performance of the top rated system from the last edition of the Top500 list in November 2012. This is the first exclusively Intel-based system to take the top spot on the list since 1997.