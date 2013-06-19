© dave-cox-dreamstime.com

Aurelius sells Berlin-based Schleicher Electronic

The Munich-based Aurelius Group is selling its Schleicher Electronic subsidiary. The buyer is the Dübbers family operating out of Hamburg in northern Germany.

Schleicher Electronic develops, produces and distributes electronic components and control systems for tool-manufacture and special-purpose machinery construction.



“The successful restructuring of Schleicher Electronic shows how important it is to involve all parties in a process like this,” comments Aurelius Executive Board member Gert Purkert. “Thanks to the good cooperation with the Berlin branch of the IG Metall union and the huge commitment of the workforce, we’ve succeeded completely in reorganizing Schleicher Electronic over recent years.”



“Schleicher Electronic is a traditional brand with great potential,” says Sven Dübbers, managing director of Schleicher Electronic. “I’m delighted that Aurelius and parties involved have succeeded in making the company competitive again. We will continue the successful work that has been started and systematically pursue the path of growth that has been chosen.”