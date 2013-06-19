© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Huawei gunning for Nokia?

According to a manager – Huawei would consider an acquisition of Nokia – If the situation presented itself.

The intel comes from CNET, which in turn refers to a manager at Huawei – and according to the manager – an acquisition of Nokia would increase sales on both the US and European markets. The



Financial Times of London has also picked up on the story, and stated that Richard Yu, Chairman of Huawei consumer business group, at the launch of the company's latest smartphone, said that this type of acquisition is interesting, "perhaps the combination of certain synergies." But it all ultimately depends on Nokia.



Nokia themselves commented that they do not give statements to market speculations. If Nokia is willing to talk about selling parts of the company remains to be seen, and also, if Huawei would be considered an attractive partner.



Another option is a so-called "hostile takeover" which would allow more latitude for Huawei. Nokia shareholders are not completely satisfied with the strategy of Windows mobile and might be willing to sell.