© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Camtek wins order for 10 inspection systems

Camtek has entered into a frame engagement for 10 semiconductor inspection systems with an Asian OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) company.

The first systems’ order, in excess of USD 2 million, will be installed during the second and third quarters, with expectations for additional systems' orders over the next few quarters.



Roy Porat, Camtek’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased with this order win. Such a significant order provides us with improved visibility and strengthens our market share at outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, companies which play an ever evolving and increasingly important role in the semiconductor packaging ecosystem.”