New Romanian facility for Bosch

Bosch is opening a manufacturing facility for automotive technology at the extended site in Blaj, Romania. In the future, it will mainly make speed sensors for driver assistance systems such as ABS and ESP.

In total, Bosch will have invested some EUR 50 million in the factory extension and new manufacturing lines by the end of 2013. The site now covers a total surface area of some 40'000 square meters, with the new manufacturing facility taking up roughly 21'000 square meters.



oughly 300 new jobs will be created by the end of 2013. At present, 570 associates are employed at the Blaj location. Bosch Rexroth has been manufacturing linear-motion technology there since 2007, for use in mechanical engineering.



In organizational terms, the new facility will belong to the Chassis Systems Control division. This division manufactures and develops components and systems for active and passive safety, as well as driver assistance systems.