Flextronics & Citrix expands relationship to include Hungary

Flextronics will expand its existing design, manufacturing, logistics and service solutions relationship with Citrix to include Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.

Flextronics has provided design, manufacturing, logistics and service solutions to Citrix for more than eight years.



"As our cloud networking business accelerates, we are expanding our global supply chain capability," said Fred Tiso, vice president supply chain operations at Citrix. "Flextronics Hungary was the first step in our globalization strategy and will serve our growing Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) customer base. Over the next several quarters, we will continue to take advantage of Flextronics' global footprint by expanding our supply chain presence in Asia and Latin America."



"We are happy to expand our successful and long-standing relationship with Citrix and honored to have them as a partner," said Caroline Dowling, president of Integrated Network Solutions at Flextronics. "Expanding our service offering with Citrix into Hungary is a great example of the value that we can provide customers that leverage our strong supply chain solutions and broad global presence," she added.