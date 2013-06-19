© Nasa

ÅAC Microtec celebrates successful satellite mission

The TechEdSat satellite built in cooperation with NASA re-entered Earth’s atmosphere on May 5th 2013.

ÅAC Microtec group announces the successful completion of its TechEdSat satellite mission. As planned, TechEdSat re-entered Earth’s atmosphere on May 5th, 2013 after seven months of operation.



The TechEdSat satellite, small enough to fit in a briefcase, was developed in cooperation with NASA Ames Research Center and San Jose State University. It was deployed into space from the International Space Station (ISS) on October 4th, 2012. During the mission, ÅAC Microtec has demonstrated its innovative concept of rapid integration and radiation-tolerant avionics in orbit.



“We have shown that we can build a satellite in 4 months. During the mission it was also confirmed that ÅAC Microtec’s components stand the extreme conditions of a rocket launch and operation in space. The key factors for the success of the mission were the good and fruitful cooperation with NASA, the fantastic commitment from our dedicated employees and the support from the Swedish National Space Board.” says Kjell Bohlin, CEO of ÅAC Microtec.