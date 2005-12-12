"Leksell Gamma Knife" order to Elekta

Elekta has signed an agreement to deliver Leksell Gamma Knife® to Vietnam's largest regional government hospital, Cho Ray Hospital, in Ho Chi Minh City.

Cho Ray Hospital is the largest regional government hospital in Vietnam with 1,800 beds. It acts as the central hospital, serving patients referred from southern and central Vietnam as well as Laos and Cambodia. Cho Ray Hospital runs the largest neurosurgical team in the country serving 15,000 neurology patients and performing over 2,500 neurosurgery procedures each year. Cho Ray Hospital has also the largest radiology and radiation oncology department with two linear accelerators and will now be the first hospital in Vietnam to offer Gamma Knife surgery.



“Our collaboration with Elekta stretches more than ten years back and we are very pleased that we from now on also can offer this state-of-the-art technology for non-invasive brain surgery”, notes Dr. Viet, Hospital Director at Cho Ray. “There are large groups of patients with brain tumors, arteriovenous malformations, and other brain disorders that will benefit from our purchase of Leksell Gamma Knife, not only Vietnamese but also patients from neighboring countries”, continues Dr. Viet.



The order was booked in October and delivery is scheduled for the beginning of Elekta's fiscal year 2006/07.