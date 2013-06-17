© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Asian expansion for Rainbow Technology

PCB equipment manufacturer Rainbow Technology Systems (RTS) has announced a number of developments to strengthen its presence in the Asian electronics sector.

The company has appointed Equis & Zaroo as its exclusive distributor for South Korea. Equis & Zaroo has been a supplier of PCB production equipment in Korea for over 20 years.



Rainbow has also announced the sale of a Desktop Coating machine to YMT Speciality Chemicals in Korea. The Desktop Coater incorporates the coating, laminating and imaging of PCB boards in one compact unit. YMT will be using the equipment for laboratory trials and demonstrations; they are most interested in the machine’s capability of processing thin films for flexible printed circuits.



In addition, a Panda Coating machine has been sold to a electronics company in South Korea for phototool protection and stabilisation.



He added: “Prospects for the next six months look excellent. We have recently doubled our production space at our Glasgow headquarters to 1200 sq m, and recruited additional technical, engineering and marketing staff. In addition we currently have tests on-going with some industry leading companies who are potential beta sites for the Rainbow Process Line. Feedback so far has been extremely positive.”