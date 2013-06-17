© jackie-egginton-dreamstime.com

KUKA receives order for 360 medical robots

In March 2013, KUKA received a blanket order from Siemens Healthcare for medical robots to be delivered between 2013 and 2015.

The order, which is valued in the lower double-digit million euro range, will be handled by the Robotics division's KUKA Laboratories GmbH arm. Under the terms of the contract, about 360 medical robots will be delivered to the customer in small batches over the course of the next three years. Siemens Healthcare and KUKA have been working together in the field of robot-supported medical systems since 2005.



KUKA robotics technology is increasingly being used for both diagnostics and therapeutics. Robots have a distinct advantage whenever very precise, tremor-free motion is required. The quality of the movements remains consistent and robots do not tire. The KUKA robot is used as part of a medical angiographic system (vascular imaging). It guides a C-arm x-ray device around the patient.



"This blanket order represents another milestone in the successful long-term partnership between KUKA and Siemens Healthcare and opens the door to other projects in the future," says Dr. Till Reuter, CEO of KUKA AG.