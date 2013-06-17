© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Flextronics invests in Chengdu

Flextronics has opened a new factory in Chengdu, China. The facility will focus on building specific high-precision tools for plastic moldings.

The decision to invest in Chengdu was taken about one year ago – and is in line with the company's 'Product Innovation Strategy' – however, the company will not manufacture full products in Chengdu, but specific tools for plastic moldings.



“These specific tools are very high-precision tools, and they require a lot of expertise, technicians and high skilled people. And the reason why we have chosen Chengdu is because we have been able to find this these people and the experience”, François Barbier, president of Global Operations told CNBC.