Kitron appoints Dag Songedal as interim CEO

Dag Songedal has agreed to take on the position as interim CEO until permanent CEO is hired

Mr Songedal has been Managing Director in Kitron AS, Norway since 2008. He has experience in organisational development, operational management, strategic and operative finance, mergers and acquisitions.



Dag Songedal is taking over the position from Jørgen Bredesen who has decided to leave Kitron for pursuing other opportunities following 7 years in the company.