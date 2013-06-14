© gualtiero-boffi-dreamstime.com

Apple needs Samsung?

Despite all the legal issues surrounding Samsung and Apple, it seems as if the company can not get do without each other, as Samsung is said to be supplying Apple with screens for its next gen iPad and iPad Mini.

Samsung is said to be readying its “Retina Display” resolution screens, both 7.9- and 9.7 inch for the devices, according to a ETNews report.



This is far from the first time that the companies work together, and we've seen Samsung displays in Apple product before. However, LG display and Sharp have been a steady Apple supplier for some time now, and will probably still be utilized for certain components and products.



And we should not ignore the (still unconfirmed) reports about the launch of a bigger iPhone model.