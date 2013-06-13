© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 13, 2013
Schleuniger – acquisition in growth market China
The Metall Zug Group has acquired the assets in Tianjin Haofeng Electrical Equipment, by the Schleuniger Group (Wire Processing business unit).
The company, based in the port of Tianjin in north-east China, manufactures wire processing machinery and primarily supplies the Chinese automotive industry.
With the purchase of the assets in Tianjin Haofeng Electrical Equipment, the Metall Zug Group is increasing its presence in the Wire Processing business unit in Asia. The assets will be transferred to Schleuniger Haofeng (Tianjin) Machinery, which will commence operations in July 2013.
The owner of the existing company will hold a share of 30% and continue to manage the company in the role as General Manager. The acquisition includes all assets, particularly production equipment, inventory, semi-finished goods, finished goods, patents and brands. The workforce of approximately 130 will also be retained. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
"With the establishment of Schleuniger Haofeng (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Metall Zug is emphasizing the significance of the Chinese market in the wire processing industry. The seamless continuation of Tianjin Haofeng Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.'s activities under the new management of Schleuniger, and the amalgamation of the core competencies of both companies allow Schleuniger to take a significant step forward in our strategically important segment of the automotive industry," commented Christoph Schüpbach, CEO of the Metall Zug Group's Wire Processing business unit.
With the purchase of the assets in Tianjin Haofeng Electrical Equipment, the Metall Zug Group is increasing its presence in the Wire Processing business unit in Asia. The assets will be transferred to Schleuniger Haofeng (Tianjin) Machinery, which will commence operations in July 2013.
The owner of the existing company will hold a share of 30% and continue to manage the company in the role as General Manager. The acquisition includes all assets, particularly production equipment, inventory, semi-finished goods, finished goods, patents and brands. The workforce of approximately 130 will also be retained. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
"With the establishment of Schleuniger Haofeng (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Metall Zug is emphasizing the significance of the Chinese market in the wire processing industry. The seamless continuation of Tianjin Haofeng Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.'s activities under the new management of Schleuniger, and the amalgamation of the core competencies of both companies allow Schleuniger to take a significant step forward in our strategically important segment of the automotive industry," commented Christoph Schüpbach, CEO of the Metall Zug Group's Wire Processing business unit.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments