ETEK Europe appoints new sales & applications manager

ETEK Europe, a of products and services to the European electronics industry, announces the appointment of Michal Okolotowicz as its new Sales & Applications Manager.

Based in Western Poland, Michal joins ETEK's Imaging Division, bringing his engineering, service and sales experience in X-ray inspection systems.



Michal's key focus will be to promote and develop sales of ETEK's unrivalled range of performance leading X-ray inspection solutions in Germany and Poland, as well as supporting the existing team currently operating in Central and Eastern Europe, the company writes in a press release.



Mike Nelson, Managing Director of ETEK Europe, said, "We are delighted to welcome Michal to ETEK Europe. Michal is a very skilled and competent engineer who will be a great asset to the entire ETEK team."