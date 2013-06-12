© Texcel Technology

Texcel adds new machinery

UK based manufacturer Texcel Technology – have recently invested in Takaya APT-9411, flying probe machine.

The new machine – coming in at just under GBP 200K – is a part of Texcel’s planed investment to support their growth program.



Peter Shawyer, Commercial Director, explained the importance of the new investment: “The flying probe machine gives Texcel the ability to in-circuit test assembled PCBs that are either not wholly or only partially functionally tested, insuring improved quality. This is especially important for us, as some of our customers need to encapsulate the assembly before final test, and any faults at this stage is bad news”.



Also adding, that the investment also provides the company the ability to give a high degree of test coverage for complex prototype and low volume assemblies.



“The first 1/3rd of the year has gone for us, and it has been a fascinating period, bookings have grown, new customers have started with Texcel, and the last 2/3rds looks even better,” Mr. Shawyer concludes.