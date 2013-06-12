© mikhail-mishchenko-dreamstime.com Analysis | June 12, 2013
List: Texas falls from grace
Overall, the top 20 MEMS manufacturers last year accounted for a whopping 77 percent of the industry total of some $8.3 billion.
Bosch, the No. 3 entity in 2011, enjoyed a MEMS revenue boost of 8 percent last year including a nearly 5 percent uptick in its primary automotive MEMS business, which accounted for 82 percent of overall Bosch MEMS takings. Bosch is unchallenged as the top automotive MEMS supplier with 27 percent share of the market.
STMicroelectronics, the No. 4 player in 2011, counted on a robust consumer and mobile business as its main source of MEMS revenue. While rival Bosch dominates automotive, STM leads in consumer and mobile MEMS with 32 percent of the market.
Falling out of the No. 1 spot was Texas Instruments, down to No. 3, with revenue down 3 percent to $751 million.
At the No. 4 spot was Hewlett-Packard with revenue of $677 million. HP also suffered a drop in ranking, down from No. 2 in 2011.
Rounding out the Top 5 but at a relatively far remove from the four other companies above it was Canon of Japan, with revenue of $377 million.
Worth noting outside of the Top 5 was California-based InvenSense at No. 13, with revenue up 30 percent to $186 million.
Top 20 IDM and Fabless MEMS Suppliers Worldwide in Revenue (in Millions of US Dollars)
The figure excludes foundry revenue in order to avoid double-counting of fabless and foundry takings within the same ranking.
-----
Source: IHS Inc. May 2013
Top 20 IDM and Fabless MEMS Suppliers Worldwide in Revenue (in Millions of US Dollars)
|Rank
|Company
|2012
|2011
|1
|Bosch
|793
|735
|1
|STMicro
|793
|644
|3
|Texas Instruments
|751
|776
|4
|Hewlett-Packard
|677
|748
|5
|Canon
|377
|369
|6
|Denso
|298
|292
|7
|Panasonic
|296
|308
|8
|Knowles Electronics
|292
|273
|9
|Analog Devices Inc.
|285
|257
|10
|Freescale Semiconductor
|255
|245
|11
|Epson
|223
|246
|12
|Sensata Technologies
|200
|190
|13
|InvenSense
|186
|144
|14
|Avago Technologies
|167
|193
|15
|VTI
|163
|135
|16
|Infineon Technologies
|157
|139
|17
|General Electric
|141
|132
|18
|JDSU
|114
|103
|19
|FormFactor
|109
|115
|20
|TriQuint Semiconductor
|109
|91
|-
|Others
|1,957
|1,828
|-
|Total
|8,342
|7,961
The figure excludes foundry revenue in order to avoid double-counting of fabless and foundry takings within the same ranking.
-----
Source: IHS Inc. May 2013
