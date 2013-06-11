© luchschen dreamstime.com

InnoFour and DfR Solutions partner

InnoFour and DfR Solutions partner on Sherlock ADA tool in Europe.

By signing this partnership, InnoFour will be able to provide DfR Solutions’ automated design analysis tool ‘Sherlock’ to the market.



"We are very excited to enter this teaming agreement with InnoFour,” said Craig Hillman, CEO of DfR Solutions. “Their immediate understanding of the power of our Automated Design Analysis™ tool to speed up development and reduce warranty costs and their ability to provide comprehensive support to our customers made InnoFour the most obvious partner for Sherlock in Europe.”



Peter Bakker, Director of InnoFour said: “We are very pleased to be working with DfR Solutions and the Sherlock product. We have seen that Sherlock’s established users have reported significant cost savings in early detection of PCB failure mechanisms. It is our goal to help DfR Solutions to become a leader in PCB PoF (Physics of Failure) analysis in our region by demonstrating to our customers the price/performance and value of the Sherlock product."