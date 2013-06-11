© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Connor Solutions' new Business Development Director

North East based Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS) Company Connor Solutions has appointed Steve Henderson as Business Development Director.

Steve joins Connor Solutions with over 20 years industry and 10 years business development experience gained in both UK and Global EMS Companies.



The appointment is to lead the on-going growth strategy at Connor Solutions. Steve said "I am very excited to be joining a team that has a shared passion for excellent customer service and ambitions to develop and grow the business. These are challenging and exciting times for UK Electronics Manufacturing as customers look for increasing levels of service, quality, flexibility and technical support from their EMS partner. The feedback I have received from current customers shows Connor Solutions can match all these requirements".



Dermot Guerin, Managing Director at Connor Solutions said: "We are delighted to welcome Steve on board. We have heavily invested in our people, the latest high technology equipment and industry relevant accreditations to support current customers and are now in a strong position to grow the business. These are exciting times for Connor Solutions and I am convinced Steve has all the skills and enthusiasm to make an immediate impact. I hope you join me in wishing Steve all the best in his new role".