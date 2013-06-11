© vladek-dreamstime.com

Kitron signs a ten year agreement with DiaSorin

Kitron announces that DiaSorin, through its Irish branch, has selected Kitron as electronics manufacturing partner for their Nucleic extraction instruments.

The duration of the signed agreement is 10 years and will have an annual volume of more than NOK 10 million. The manufacturing of DiaSorin's instruments like the LIAISON IXT will take place at Kitron's factory in Arendal, Norway and deliveries will take place from Q2 2013.



Dag Songedal, Managing Director of Kitron AS declared: "Kitron is aiming to do business with the major players within our defined segments. DiaSorin is considered to be a global leading company within the In Vitro Diagnostics field. This cooperation will strengthen Kitron's position as one of Scandinavia's leading EMS companies."



Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin Group commented: "Kitron's expertise within EMS services including PCBAs, Box Build and High Level Assembly as well as their high ambition for world class quality, has been important for us when selecting a new partner".