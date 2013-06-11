© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Flex laying off in Israel?

EMS-provider Flextronics is reportedly restructuring its operations at the Arad (Israel) facility, and - with that – reducing its workforce by roughly 100 employees.

The reorganisation and layoffs are a part of streamlining the operations, which also would involve moving some of the activities from Arad to Migdal Ha'emek to cut back on costs, reports Globes.



Flextronics currently has roughly 350 employees in Arad.