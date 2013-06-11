© creasencesro-dreamstime.com

Plexus invest in its UK operations

Plexus has officially opened its expanded Design Centre and new manufacturing facility at the Pyramids Business Park in Bathgate, Scotland.

With the new investment in its UK engineering and manufacturing operations the company is now creating 130 new jobs



Plexus has Invested GBP 9 million in the expansion of its UK Product Realization capabilities, working closely with Scottish Enterprise on funding support. The opening of the expanded facilities, including a 15'500 sq. ft. design centre and a 47'000 sq. ft. manufacturing site, will facilitate Plexus’ regional growth

and increase the engineering and manufacturing credentials for its UK customer base. Bringing together design, prototyping and manufacturing under one roof, the company explains in a press release.



“After announcing our expansion plans at the end of last year, we received very positive feedback from our local customer base, confirming that our decision met the demand for UK based design and manufacturing solutions” commented Steve Frisch, Plexus Regional President in EMEA. “Moving forward, we are confident that our extended UK operations will continue our successful history of regional engineering and manufacturing excellence.”