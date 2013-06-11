© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Zestron adds new sales manager

Zestron Europe, a provider of precision cleaning products and services, announces the addition of Mr. Stefan Theil as Regional Sales Manager for South Germany.

Mr. Theil is responsible for the market and business development of Zestron's cleaning agent and service support in South Germany. In close collaboration with Zestron's Application Technology department, he provides local customer support and manages key accounts.



“Mr. Theil is an excellent addition to our national sales team. Thanks to his experience in his previous employment and his extensive knowledge about the electronic industry, he will help to further expand and improve Zestron's customer support structure in Germany.” says Hubert Mattern, Sales Manager, Zestron Europe