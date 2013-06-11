© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

FlexLink opens operations in Turkey

FlexLink has opened its operations in Turkey based in the Izmir area, Turkey’s third largest city and the country’s industrial center located on the west coast.

The main industries where FlexLink operates are Automotive, Electronics, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Healthcare.



The operations are co-located with Coesia sister company G.D, from which FlexLink and its customers will benefit by means of support for engineering, installation and services. From the same locations, the sister companies of FlexLink; AcmaVolpak, Hapa, Laetus and Norden Machinery run their operations.



“We have started with an experienced team of sales and application engineering with the know-how about our existing customers and production processes applied. The Turkish market is of strategic interest to FlexLink and the feedback from our customers is strong” concludes Mattias Perjos, CEO of FlexLink.