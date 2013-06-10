© vladimir-majkic-dreamstime.com

eXception finalises FastPrint acquisition of PCB Solutions

The Board of eXception Group announces the completion of the acquisition of its PCB Solutions Division by FastPrint HongKong.

In January 2013 eXception accepted an offer from FastPrint HongKong Co., Ltd (FastPrint) to acquire 100% of the “PCB Solutions” division of eXception Group located in Tewkesbury and Calne, United Kingdom and Penang, Malaysia



PCB Solutions will continue to trade as a UK registered company with two legal entities, namely eXception PCB Ltd (01338479) and eXception VAR Ltd (01583316).



Mark O’Connor, CEO of eXception Group Ltd commented, “This successful conclusion comes after a period of due diligence where all areas of the eXception business continued to work diligently and successfully towards its end of year goals. I feel confident that PCB Solutions will continue to have a long and successful future and play an important part in the growth of FastPrint’s global PCB business”



He concluded, “Throughout the process we have continued to work towards our own annual financial goals, and indeed eXception EMS has recorded yet another year of growth, up 10% for the third year and is now a debt free business since being established as eXception in 2005. Our EMS business continues to be a leading Global CEM Solutions provider in our chosen markets.”