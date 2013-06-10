© dr911-dreamstime.com

Mass layoffs at Widex

As the manufacturer of hearing-aids is leaving North Zealand, Denmark, for Estonia, hundreds will lose their jobs.

The Danish facilities has already experienced three rounds of layoffs where a total of 100 employees have been fired. And now, as the company seems to be moving its production to Estonia, around 400-500 employees will be laid off, according to a report in Fagbladet3f.