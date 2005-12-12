Matsushita closes Czech hand-set plant

Matsushita Electric is halting production of its GSM-mobile handsets under the Panasonic brand. As a consequence, the firm is cutting some 1400 jobs.

Matsushita, which sells mobile phones under the Panasonic brand, said it would close its plant in the Czech Republic that makes GSM-phones. Matsushitas' market share of GSM-phones in Europe is just over 1 percent. Matsushita will now close its entire production of GSM-phones to put more focus in developing 3G mobile phones.



The company will also closing its GSM-units in the Philippines and the US.