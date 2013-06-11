© david alary dreamstime.com

ISO- Recertification for CML Group

CML Group was again awarded the formal ISO certificate for quality management according to the standards of ISO 9001:2008 at the beginning of May 2013.

In successfully conducting the DQS audit of recertification the CML quality management system including all processes and instructions was reapproved. This year´s audit comprised in particular the appraisal and absorption of the processes of CML Service into the new certificate. These include the processes “logistics”, “supplier management”, “NPI” (new product introduction) and “quality inspection”.



"Through the quality management system CML continuously improves all internal processes with regards to their effectiveness and so sustainably ensures the competitiveness of all processes and in consequence the competitiveness of all CML products and services. The certificate assures our customers to be a reliable partner in the PCB business", a press release states.