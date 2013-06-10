© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Sparton acquires assets of Creonix

Sparton Corporation announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sparton Electronic Devices, LLC completed the acquisition of certain assets of Creonix.

Creonix, located in Bradenton, Florida, primarily manufactures complex electromechanical devices and engineers and manufactures cables and wire harnesses for the Industrial and Military & Aerospace markets, including products and components for battery monitoring, high speed optical imaging, neuromuscular incapacitation, imaging and wiring assemblies for military applications, and electrical grid transformer protection systems. The company also has a northeast sales office in New Milford, Connecticut and a new business development pipeline of new and existing customers.



"The addition of Creonix meets the criteria of our growth strategy by providing the additional capability of cable and wire harness engineering and assembly, further expansion into the Industrial and Mil/Aero markets, diversification of our customer base, and the increased utilization of our existing assets,” stated Cary B. Wood, president and chief executive officer of Sparton. “Additionally, Creonix brings solid, long term customer relationships that will benefit from Sparton’s expanded list of service offerings.”



“We are pleased to have Creonix move into our Brooksville location which will further enhance our operation’s capabilities by adding full complex electromechanical device manufacturing, box build, wire harness development and assembly, circuit card assembly, and quick-turn new product introduction through SpartonEXPRESSTM,” commented Robert Grimm, vice president & general manager of Sparton’s Complex Systems.



“We are pleased to join the Sparton team,” stated Ken Piela, CEO of Creonix. “With the additional support and enhanced capabilities Sparton has to offer, we expect to be able to fulfill our customers’ needs in a more timely and effective manner.”



Mr. Piela will join Sparton to oversee the transition and integration of Creonix’s customers to the Brooksville facility, to maintain relationships with their current customers, and to expand current and future customer accounts.