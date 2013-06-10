© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Incap and Spektikor launch cooperation

Incap and Spektikor Oy have signed an agreement on the manufacture of electronic subassemblies for ECG indicators utilising completely new technology.

ECG indicators developed by Spektikor Oy are intended for health care professionals to ease their work in situations of first aid and follow-up monitoring. Spektikor's device visualises the patient's heart beat with a LED light, and therefore the heart beat can be monitored also from a distance without physical scanning of the patient's heart beat and without interrupting another on-going treatment.



When developing the ECG indicators Spektikor has cooperated with the Oulu University Hospital, the Finnish Defence Forces, the Unit of Health and Social care at Oulu University of Applied Sciences as well as with TEKES (the Finnish Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation ) and the Foundation for Finnish inventions.



Volume deliveries from Incap to Spektikor will start during the year 2013. The subassemblies are manufactured at Incap's factory in Kuressaare, which is having the quality certificate meeting with the standard ISO 13485:2003 for the manufacture of medical instruments.



Jari Koppelo, Director, Business Units at Incap Corporation: "Spektikor is a start-up enterprise with an innovative product and good growth prospects. In line with our strategy we are looking for cooperation with companies like Spektikor, who are operating in the well-being sector and have a good product, and whose objective is to operate with a manufacturing partner in the industrial production of their product."



Kari Kivistö, CEO of Spektikor: "We are satisfied to have found a manufacturing partner like Incap for our product. The ability to deliver and produce high quality are important features to us. Further prerequisite is that the partner is capable of manufacturing health care products.”