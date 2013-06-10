© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Hisense opens its South African plant

Chinese manufacturer of consumer electronics, Hisense has opened it's South African manufacturing plant in Atlantis in the Western Cape.

The plant was bought from Tedelex in July 2012 as Hisense’s new industry plant in South Africa. The new plant will play an important role to grow its market-share and to achieve long-term development of the brand in South Africa.



The existing factory building is 24'000 sqm, and an injection-moulding facility of an additional 1'200 sqm has been completed. Hisense has also purchased a further 24'000 sqm of land behind the factory, with a view to expanding production to washing machines, air conditioning units and, possibly, wine coolers and coffee machines.



Hisense started the complete manufacture of flat-screen televisions and refrigerators at the plant in February this year, with a workforce of 300 people.



Future plans for expanding production including increasing employment to 1000 people over the next few years.



Dr. Lin Vice president of Hisense stated that local manufacturing is a favourable way for Hisense to develop its overseas market and Hisense believes the move will improve competitiveness and supports Hisense strategy to be fully entrenched in the domestic market. As the fifth overseas production base, the Atlantis plant will have an important impact on Hisense overseas developing.