Redefinition of Managerial Responsibilities at CCI Eurolam GmbH

CCI Eurolam GmbH, which for more than 25 years has been a distributor of products used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, has announced changes in the division of managerial responsibilities for sales manager.

As of Mai 1st, 2013 the company have changed the sales organisation in Germany:



Christian Stahl, Sales Manager of CCI Eurolam GmbH Germany, has decided to develop his own activities in Mobile Application field. He will continue to work for CCI Eurolam on part time basis. Christian Stahl has joined CCI Eurolam Gmbh in 2000. During these years he has developed sales and build our present sales team. He has started the distribution center in Duren, supported the ISO9000 implementation, the EOS implementation and several IT projects. "We thank him for all he has brought to our company. We are glad that he will continue to work for CCI Eurolam on part time basis and support us in all needs." said Alain Kahn, General Manager.



Christian Backhaus has been appointed to new Sales Manager effective as of Mai 1st 2013. Mr. Backhaus, has developed the business with CCI as sales representative and product manager since 2011and he has transferred successfully the Drilling backup and entry business of CBM from Sexau to Düren. "Christian Backhaus has a strong experience in the PCB industry and we are happy to give him this responsability. We are confident that he will continue to develop our sales and strengthen our position in Germany, the largest market in Europe and we wish him good success." so Alain Kahn.



Richard Jonas has been appointed to new plant manager for our service-center in Düren already as of January 1st, .2013.