© ADI

Audi and Analog Devices collaborate

Analog Devices Inc. has been selected by Audi to collaborate strategically within its Progressive Semiconductor Program (PSCP).

PSCP increases engagement between Audi and selected semiconductor suppliers to enhance the value they bring to the functionality and reliability of future cars.



“ADI’s expertise and portfolio in high performance signal processing, its creative energy and relentless focus on new functions and innovation made ADI an obvious choice as long-term strategic partner in Audi’s Progressive Semiconductor Program (PSCP)” said Ricky Hudi, Chief Executive Engineer Electrics/Electronics at Audi. “Together we will break new grounds by bringing tailored, innovative and cost effective solutions to our customers.”



This announcement reflects the increasing demand for semiconductors by the automotive industry. With the complexity of semiconductor-enabled applications continuing to increase, this collaboration allows both companies to work more effectively together to engineer greener, safer and more pleasing cars that are compliant with global regulations and legislation.



Commenting on the collaboration, Robbie McAdam, executive vice president, strategic business segments group, Analog Devices, Inc, said: “We are honored to have been selected as a key innovation ally by Audi, one of the most successful premium car brands worldwide. The collaboration is very important for ADI and we are developing tailored solutions to be ready for when Audi launches its next generation car platforms. We are confident that by combining Audi’s system expertise with ADI's strength in signal conditioning ICs we’ll provide efficient and optimal solutions.”