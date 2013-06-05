© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

PKC lowers operating profit outlook

PKC Group has lowered its operating profit outlook for 2013 due to its manufacturing unit in Brazil.

The Brazilian unit’s profitability shall be weaker than previously estimated. The operating losses shall increase due to the sizeable payments related to the new collective bargaining agreement which have been demanded from automotive companies in Curitiba and which weaken PKC’s operating profit during the second half of the year.



PKC lowers its outlook for 2013 so that the comparable operating profit excluding non-recurring items is not estimated to reach 2012 level. The estimate regarding the full year net sales remains unchanged.



PKC Group estimates its full year 2013 net sales to be lower than in 2012 and estimates its comparable operating profit excluding non-recurring items not to reach 2012 level. In 2012 PKC’s net sales were EUR 928.2 million and comparable operating profit excluding non-recurring items was EUR 51.5 million.