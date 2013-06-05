© luchschen dreamstime.com

Huber+Suhner opens new production centre in China

Huber+Suhner officially opened its new production facility in Changzhou, East China.

This is an important milestone for the company as to date copper cables were manufactured in Switzerland only. The highly specialised compounds for cable insulation, which are a key know how component, will continue to be produced exclusively in Pfäffikon.



Visiting Changzhou for the opening of the new facility, Huber+Suhner CEO Urs Kaufmann explained: “At Huber+Suhner, our mission is to deliver ‘excellence in connectivity solutions’. We are delighted to be opening this new facility in Changzhou as this state-of-the-art manufacturing plant will be the basis for making this mission a reality also in China. As our first wire and cable factory outside of Switzerland this step reflects our commitment to environmentally beneficial and sustainable global manufacturing. Huber+Suhner products and services will support China’s needs for infrastructure for instance in high speed trains, telecommunications, electric and hybrid vehicles as well as other high tech niches.”



Currently, copper cables, fiber optic cable systems and solar junction boxes are produced in the Changzhou facility. It has been designed for phased expansion during the next 10 years to support local customer needs. This will include expanded R&D capabilities.