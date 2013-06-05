© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

The never-ending patent war

Apple and Samsung have been battling it out in court for what might seem like aeons now – and it's becoming harder and harder to keep track of the wins and loses and for which region and product these applied to.

However, Samsung scored the latest victory over its nemesis in their mobile device patent conflict – this after the US trade agency issued an order of banning previous (but still popular) Apple products from the US market, according to a Reuters report.



The American International Trade Commission (ITC) came to the conclusion that Apple in fact had infringed on a patent owned by Samsung. The patent involves technology enabling devices to transmit multiple services at the same time and correctly through 3G wireless technology.



This involves import or sale of the iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPad 3G and the iPad 2 3G, distributed by AT&T.



And now it is up to the President – Mr. Obama has 60 days to review the ruling – a veto would nullify it, otherwise it will go into effect, the report continues.



What and how this might implicate Apple and AT&T is hard to say. However, should the ruling stand, we can probably expect a drawn-out appeals process.