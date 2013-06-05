© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com_

Ericsson builds R&D facility in Quebec

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson is amping up its presence in Canada, building a new R&D facility in Quebec – the largest-ever investment within the tech sector in the city.

The construction of the CAD 1.3 billion R&D centre will start during the fall and is expected to start its operations in early 2015.



The new facility will span over 40'000 square-metres and house the company's technology portfolio and it's own internal IT cloud – and also support the company's other Canadian R&D facilities in Montreal and Ottawa, reports The Ottawa Citizen.