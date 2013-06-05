© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

Invotec receives Nadcap merit status for Electronics

Invotec Group's Tamworth Facility has been awarded Nadcap Merit status for Electronics covering Rigid, Flex-Rigid & HDI products.

Invotec Group has held Nadcap accreditation since 2011. Having demonstrated their ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications, the Nadcap Task Group has determined that Invotec Group has earned special recognition. This means that, instead of having their next Nadcap audit in twelve months, Invotec Group has been granted an accreditation at its Tamworth facility that lasts until 31st October 2014.



Tim Tatton, Managing Director of Invotec Group said: “As the leading UK and European PCB manufacturer to the aerospace and defence industries, merit status demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the company and its people to the highest standards of reliability and quality in our product and our passion to satisfy stringent customer requirements.”



Joe Pinto, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute said: “Achieving Nadcap accreditation is not easy, it is one of the ways in which the aerospace industry identifies those who excel at manufacturing quality product through superior special processes. Companies such as Invotec Group go above and beyond achieving Nadcap accreditation to obtain Merit status and they should be justifiably proud of it.



Benefiting from a less frequent audit schedule reduces audit costs and associated pressures and demonstrates the trust that the aerospace industry has in Invotec Group, based on their past performance in Nadcap audits. PRI is proud to support continual improvement in the aerospace industry by helping companies such as Invotec Group be successful and we look forward to continuing to assist the industry moving forward.”