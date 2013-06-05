© wizzyfx dreamstime.com

New Managing Director of Televes Germany

Televes Corporation has appointed Matthias Dienst as the new Managing Director of Televes Deutschland GmbH, the Group’s Germany subsidiary.

Dienst, who has extensive experience in the sector, will lead Televés’ growth strategy in the German market, considered strategic in the Company’s development plans. Dienst is joining Televes on 11th June.



Matthias Dienst is 47 years old, he has degrees in Electrical Engineering and Business and he began his professional career in 1990 in the Hirschmann Group, initially as a product engineer and later in various management functions, before taking on the Sales leadership. Once Hirschmann’s radio-broadcasting division was integrated in the Danish company Triax, Dienst became responsible for the Sales and Marketing management, to later take on the General Management of Triax GmbH in 2008.



Televes Deutschland GmbH is one of Televes Corporation's eight international subsidiaries. Its headquarters are located in the city of Köngen, where it has a staff of 30 people.