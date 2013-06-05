© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Baosteel Baoshan orders a Shapeline flatness system

Baosteel, China has placed an order for a Shapeline flatness measurement system to be installed at the high strength steel plate mill at Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, Shanghai, P R China.

The laser based flatness system is designed to measure up to 2,0 m wide plates on-line with high precision.



Shapeline, the Swedish-based supplier of laser flatness measurement systems to the global steel and metals industry, opened a Sales and Service office in Beijing, China, during last year.



“The order from from Baosteel is a strong sign that Shapeline can contribute to the Chinese steel industry”, says Magnus Titus, President, Shapeline, “There is a strong drive in China towards developing high valued steel products for the global market, where we have the right products and knowledge.”



The start-up of the system is planned for the fall 2013 and will be the first Shapeline system installed at a Baosteel mill. The system will be used for process control of the quenching and leveling processes.