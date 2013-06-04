© ian poole dreamstime.com

Confirmed: Intel makes it into Galaxy Tab 3

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1-inch is indeed powered by the Intel Atom Z2560 processor (“Clover Trail+”).

Additionally, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1-inch tablet will come equipped with Intel’s XMM 6262 3G modem solution or Intel’s XMM 7160 4G LTE solution.



“Customers are selecting Intel technology because it offers the best balance of high performance, power efficiency and battery life,” said Hermann Eul, Intel vice president and general manager of the company’s Mobile and Communications Group. “It’s ultimately about the consumer experience, and we are confident people will be pleased with what Intel Inside has to offer.”