Intel's mobile move to pay off?

Intel's plan to boost its presence in the world of smartphones and tablets have taken yet another turn – the company now expects more than 30 tablets using its processors to be released this year.

Big player Samsung have confirmed that they will use Intel's processors in a new version of one of its prime Android tablets. You will also find Intel processors in tablet and phablet's from Asustek, according to a Reuters report.



Gregory Bryant, Intel's Asia Pacific vice president and general manager, have confirmed that the company already have more than 30 tablet designs – both Android and Windows – that are expected to surface in time for the holidays, the report continues.



As we stated in our previous report – Intel have been a dominant force within the desktop computer industry – but somewhat slow off the starting blocks when it comes to tablets and smartphones. But as it look right now, Intel has gained quite a momentum.