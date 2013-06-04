© MakerBot

MakerBot opens new facotry

The interest for home manufacturing keeps on growing – and with that, the demand for desktop manufacturing equipment. Something that MakerBot is very much aware of.

The Manufacturer of desktop 3D printers is expanding its production facility to a larger location in Brooklyn. Although it has to be said that the MakerBot, is not a toy – and used by more than just enthusiastic home manufacturers and tech-geeks. Engineers, designers, researchers can utilise the machine to test out ideas and for prototypes (admittedly I would fall under the category of tech-geeks, but I for one would like go get my hands on one of the printers).



The company currently employees more than 100 “productors” at the location, tasked with building the MakerBot Desktop 3D printers. And with the new expansion, the company is looking to hire another 50 employees at its new location.



The 50'000 square feet of production and warehouse space will suit the company well as the demand for desktop manufacturing equipment keeps growing.