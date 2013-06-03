© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Juki Automation Systems, ready set go!

Juki, Sony and Sony EMCS (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony) have concluded a definitive agreement to integrate the aforementioned businesses of the respective companies under a new company.

Based on an intention to strengthen the competitiveness of the surface-mount technology (“SMT”) equipment and related businesses that Juki, Sony, and Sony EMCS respectively operate, they have concluded a definitive agreement to integrate the aforementioned businesses of the respective companies under a new company – Juki Automation Systems Corporation – which is expected to be established by Juki in August, 2013 aiming to form a joint venture company by autumn of 2013.



As of the completion of the Transaction, it is planned that Juki will hold a capital contribution ratio of approximately 81% in the joint venture company, while Sony EMCS will hold approximately 19%.



Through the integration of the SMT equipment and related businesses of Juki, Sony and Sony EMCS, the joint venture company will unite and reform in the areas of development, design and sales and marketing organizations. In addition, the intention of the joint venture company will be to strengthen the business foundation and expand the business through such initiatives as improving development efficiency, expanding sales by enhancing the product lineup, and strengthening solution sales that leverages the collective technological knowhow.



Juki, Sony and Sony EMCS aim to complete the Transaction by the autumn of 2013, subject to obtaining any necessary approvals and permissions of the authorities concerned.