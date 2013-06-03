© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

Hon Hai sets up R&D company in Japan

Hon Hai Precision is investing in its display business by setting up a R&D company in Japan – focusing on displays and touch panels.

Last year, the EMS-giant bought a 38% stake in Sharp's TV panel plant in Sakai, Japan – is not setting up to expand its display business further, according to a Reuters report.



The focus of the technology developed in the center will be towards consumer, commercial and medical products.



"We choose Japan to build the display R&D center because it has the proximity to the Sakai plant and it is the hub for our display business," Hon Hai spokeswoman Laura Liu told Reuters.



This will be the company's third R&D facility in Asia, the others are located in Taiwan and China – there is also a plan to further unify the R&D resources in Asia.



As we know, the company have been seeking a stake in Sharp – however, since Sharp's share did a slight nosedive last year – talks have stalled, the report continues.