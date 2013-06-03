© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

Incap India signs manufacturing deal with Tokheim India

Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt Ltd has signed a manufacturing agreement with Tokheim India Pvt Ltd to manufacture PCBAs for the electronic assemblies of fuel retailing equipment.

The PCBAs are manufactured at Incap's factory at Tumkur, India and delivered to Tokheim factory in Mumbai.



Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap CMS Pvt Ltd said: "We are very happy to get associated with Tokheim, pioneers and global leader, catering to the needs of the fuel retailing business. We will be manufacturing different PCBAs for the equipment supplied by Tokheim to its wide market base and do foresee a strong growth potential in this association and look forward for the same in the years ahead."



Mr.Antoine Gin, Director Purchasing Tokheim said: "Tokheim is happy to reinforce its supply base in India, reinforcing its worldwide positioning on deliveries of quality and cost effective products for key markets."