Orbotech receives additional Order

Orbotech Receives Major Additional Order From Global Flex in China.

Orbotech Ltd. announced the receipt of a major, multi-million dollar order from Global Flex (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., for additional, multiple Spiron-8800 VIP™ automated optical inspection (AOI) systems, a LP™-9008 laser plotter and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software. Including this order, Global Flex will utilize a combined total of eleven Spiron AOI systems in production at its manufacturing facility for bare flexible printed circuit (FPC) boards in Suzhou City, People's Republic of China.



Mr. Lin, Chairman of Global Flex, said: 'At Global Flex we offer complete turnkey solutions for all flexible printed circuit board needs. These Orbotech systems afford us important advantages in meeting our goal of providing intelligent solutions for the production of a range of high quality FPC boards, from quick-turn around prototypes to high-volume jobs.'



Mr. Lior De-Picciotto, President of Orbotech Pacific Ltd., commented: 'Global Flex is one of the fastest growing companies in the area of flexible PCBs in China. We are very pleased that their existing Orbotech equipment has proven so successful in achieving exceptional results for their specialized flex applications, and that Global Flex has once again selected our solutions to be an integral part of its winning production strategy.'